Scottsville’s Uptown Motel residents asked to vacate before Dec. 16

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - On Sept. 25, Uptown Motel owner, Dilavar ‘David’ Dwivedi accepted a plea bargain in a federal drug trafficking case.

In the agreement, Dwivedi will surrender the property and agree to vacate the premises within 60 days. 11 long-term residents still remain at the hotel and are now being asked to vacate their homes by December 16.

Allen County Judge Executive, Dennis Harper, acknowledged the difficulty of the residents’ finding a new home but said there are limited resources for the displaced individuals.

“Last week, they were given 30 days to vacate also,” Harper said. “I know that it’s a tough situation and that a lot of them don’t have a place to go, but hopefully, they’ll find a place to go. The living conditions at that hotel is not very healthy.”

Upon inspection, bed bugs were found in the majority of the motel’s rooms along with asbestos beneath the floorboards. Future plans for the building are unknown, though it’s unlikely that it will remain standing once residents have moved out.

“There’s a lot of environmental concerns we have,” Harper said. “Once everything is vacated, fiscal court and city council will get together and figure out what to do with the property, whether it’s to raze the property, which is to demo the building, or to leave it intact.”

In the meantime, Dwivedi remains on the property until Nov. 25. According to tenants, he is still attempting to collect rent despite no longer owning the motel. When served their eviction notices, tenants asked police whether they should still pay Dwivedi.

According to a cell phone video from one of the tenants, police told tenants that they did not need to pay the former owner.

Per Kentucky state law, all drug-seized property must be sold, with proceeds benefiting the Commonwealth’s attorney’s office, and being divided amongst city and county law enforcement to aid in further drug seizure programs.

Harper says that at the latest, residents will need to leave by January 1, 2024.

“We’re not gonna drag anybody out of those rooms, we’re gonna give them every opportunity to find a place to go before we ask them to leave again, but it’ll be after the first of the year before we decide what we’re going to do,” Harper said. “We’re not gonna shut off electricity, we’re not going to shut off the water on anybody that’s in there. We’re gonna make sure they’ve got a place to stay until we decide what we’re gonna do, which would be at the first of the year.”

Residents expressed their fear going forward, and their struggle to meet the Dec. 16 move-out date, citing criminal records, lack of transportation, and financial insecurity as major challenges when searching for a new home.

