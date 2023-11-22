Sports Connection 11-19-23: Lady Purples and Scotties Basketball

By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 2:58 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sports Connection 11-19-23: first segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb break down Bowling Green and Hart County’s respective quarterfinals wins. They also talk about WKU Football earning bowl eligibility and the WKU Volleyball team winning the Conference USA Tournament. Later they talk to Bowling Green Lady Purples head coach Calvin Head with senior NaTajia Alexander and junior Katy Smiley. Then they talk to second year head coach of the Glasgow Scotties, William Buford, and senior JC Walbert and sophomore Jerrick Martin.

Sports Connection 11-19-23: Bowling Green Lady Purples
Sports Connection 11-19-23: Glasgow Scotties Boys Basketball

