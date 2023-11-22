Teresa’s Restaurant offering free Thanksgiving meals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Teresa’s Restaurant has been a staple of the Bowling Green area for over 30 years and will be bringing back one of their most anticipated traditions for Thanksgiving.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, the restaurant is inviting everyone in the community to join them for a free Thanksgiving meal served buffet style.

“You just come through and you get a plate. Then we have servers that go through the line and they scoop onto your plate,” said Kelleen Bollinger, a server at Teresa’s.

The tradition of a free Thanksgiving meal was started by the restaurant’s original owners and continued when ownership changed.

It is a gesture meant to give thanks to the community that has supported Teresa’s all these years.

“It was a tradition that Teresa put out there for people that come in every day or elderly,” Bollinger said. “We thought it was a great thing that she started, so we wanted to take over and do the tradition as well. We’re all family, so we just want to bring family out there to Bowling Green.”

The success of this annual event shows the vital role that local businesses like Teresa’s play in the community.

Teresa’s Restaurant can be found at 509 Gordon Ave.

