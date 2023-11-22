This week’s JA People of Action is Jessica Byers, Owner/Agent of Byers Insurance Group.

This week’s JA People of Action is Jessica Byers, Owner/Agent of Byers Insurance Group. Mrs. Byers has been a Junior Achievement volunteer for three years. When asked about her favorite part of JA she replied, “I love the fun, real-world simulations. Whether it is second graders earning money at their jobs or high school students participating in mock interviews, JA teaches kids of all ages how to be responsible, respectful members of their community.” She continued, “JA brings real world info and learning into the classroom with age appropriate activities. The kids learn so much and love their JA experience!” Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky appreciates Mrs. Byers’ volunteer service and commitment to the students in our community.

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 13 counties and reaches over 10,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 4.4 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. Over 153,000 volunteers serve JA nationally. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky and how YOU can volunteer right here where you live and work, please visit www.jaforkids.com or contact Lori Gammons at lori@jaforkids.com.

