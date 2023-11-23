BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Despite the frosty start, Thanksgiving Day will be gorgeous with highs nearing the middle 50s and plentiful sunshine.

A beautiful Thanksgiving Day!

If you’re heading out to do any shopping on Friday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs back in the middle 50s. This weekend will be mainly cool with highs in the lower 50s along with a few chances for some showers on Sunday. It’s not looking to be a total washout, but a few of us could see some more beneficial rainfall- even after what we saw earlier this week, some areas to the east are still in need of some rain to help their drought.

