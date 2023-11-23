Glasgow Fire Department respond to structure fire

Fire
Fire(WBKO)
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Bunche Avenue on Wednesday, November 22.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after the call to establish a water source.

Crews began a fire attack from the outside of the structure achieving a fire knockdown before removing the rest of the front wall from the mobile home. Once the fire was put out, the Glasgow Fire Department began overhauling and searching for a fire extension under the floor.

The cause of the fire was due to a torch used for cooking being knocked over and catching the structure on fire. The fire appears to be accidental in nature.

At the time of the fire, the structure had no electricity, water or gas hooked up to the structure. No injuries were reported by civilians or first responders on the scene. Units were on the scene for around two hours on Wednesday night.

The Glasgow Fire Department was assisted by the Glasgow Police Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
An investigation led to the arrest of an Allen County man for impersonating a peace officer.
Adolphus man charged after allegedly posing as KSP detective
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
The principal and three assistant principals of New Providence Middle School have been removed...
Tennessee middle school administrators allegedly show up drunk to school basketball game, school says
Residents of the motel fear homelessness after eviction.
Scottsville’s Uptown Motel residents asked to vacate before Dec. 16

Latest News

The Better Business Bureau has tips to keep you safe in-person and online while you're shopping...
BBB gives tips for holiday shopping in-person and online
The suspects used the victim’s debit card at multiple local businesses making more than $7,000...
Crime Stoppers: Couple makes $7,000 fraud purchases on stolen debit card
Police say 29-year-old Lucas Litzau, of Gwinn, Michigan, was speeding Tuesday afternoon near...
Michigan man arrested in Madisonville with more than 5 lbs of marijuana
Owner of Laura’s Stockyard Café Laura Jacobs volunteers time to cook Thanksgiving dinner for...
Bowling Green restaurant owner cooks Thanksgiving meals for community for the past two decades