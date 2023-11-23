Glasgow Fire Department respond to structure fire

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Bunche Avenue on Wednesday, November 22.

Crews arrived on the scene shortly after the call to establish a water source.

Crews began a fire attack from the outside of the structure achieving a fire knockdown before removing the rest of the front wall from the mobile home. Once the fire was put out, the Glasgow Fire Department began overhauling and searching for a fire extension under the floor.

The cause of the fire was due to a torch used for cooking being knocked over and catching the structure on fire. The fire appears to be accidental in nature.

At the time of the fire, the structure had no electricity, water or gas hooked up to the structure. No injuries were reported by civilians or first responders on the scene. Units were on the scene for around two hours on Wednesday night.

The Glasgow Fire Department was assisted by the Glasgow Police Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS.

