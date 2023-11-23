Hart County Football holds first Thanksgiving Day practice in school history

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There have been many firsts for the Hart County Raiders football team in 2023. After picking up their first playoff win in 2022, the Raiders are undefeated (13-0) and headed to the state semifinals for the first time in program history.

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and share those moments with family and friends. In the Kentucky high school athletic realm, Thanksgiving is one day out of the year that every football team strives to be able to come together.

If you have made it this far in the season and are able to practice on Thanksgiving Day, then that means your program is one win away from heading to the state title game.

Hart County has broken numerous program records over the course of the season, and one of the biggest accomplishments for this team so far was being able to come together on Thanksgiving to execute their final preparations before game day.

Head coach Chad Griffin said, “There’s a lot of teams that don’t get to do this. There’s a lot of coaches and good programs that have been to region championships and haven’t won them and haven’t been blessed enough to do this. I told the guys earlier that this is my second time getting to do it as a coach, and I woke up this morning and just felt different. As a coach and as a football program this is what you strive for.”

Thanksgiving Day practice is a time for all current and former players to come together.

This Hart County team and fanbase is one that has bought in since day one of the season. This Raiders squad is currently undefeated and making history every week.

Senior running back Clark Rexroat said, “Our fan base has really bought in this year. They’ve been really excited and they’ve supported us more than I’ve ever seen a high school fan base in a small town like this support their kids. Even when we travel they’re right there, but our number have been huge. They’ve been really willing us to wins and giving us that type of vibe and mentality to keep pushing forward and to keep moving for them.”

“For everything to unfold the way it’s unfolded it’s almost been like we’ve made it go our way. Our kids have bought into that and that’s what you have to do to be a good football team,” Griffin added.

The Raiders know they have a big test ahead of them, but they strive to keep the same mentality they’ve had all year long.

“It’s surreal almost. We’re really enjoying the ride that we’re on and we’re not really ready for it to end,” Rexroat said. “We’re just staying calm. Staying level-minded. There’s a lot of hype around this game. Every week you go the lights get a little bit bigger, so we’re staying grounded. Staying the same as we were week 1, week 4, week whatever. The same mindset. The same goal. To be 1-0 every week.”

Hart County will host Bell County in the 3A State Semifinals on Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m.

