Last minute Thanksgiving grocery shopping: here’s what you might be missing

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer reminds people food and items available for pick up...
With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer reminds people food and items available for pick up on Thanksgiving Day.(PRNewswire)
By Presley Allen
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - There is a lot more to remember in the kitchen when cooking Thanksgiving dinner aside from the recipe.

If you are missing any ingredients or items, there is still an opportunity to pick up those last-minute items.

“You’re going to see the last-second things like cranberry sauce and Hawaiian rolls and soft drinks,” said Meijer Store Director in Bowling Green Mark Duncan. “Just they’ll come in and grab a few items. They’ll probably be about the same, maybe a little bit more this year. I think a lot of the last minute ‘oops, I forgot’ goes back to like your desserts. Like the bakery pies and the cool whip.”

Duncan listed options still available for dessert items and baked goods at Meijer for customers to pick up at their convenience.

“We have pies. We have doughnuts. We have the bagels, we have croissants. All of them are available in our bakery. And then we also over in frozen food, we have pies, frozen cakes,” he said.

Duncan also says customers have a tendency to pick up cups, napkins, plates, and cookie platters last minute.

If you are looking for a place to pick up last minute items, Meijer will be open on Thanksgiving Day until 5 p.m.

