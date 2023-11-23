Local church hosts community dinner on Thanksgiving Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Thursday, Broadway United Methodist Church got into the spirit of giving by hosting a community feast.

All families and members of the community were able to bring a dish or simply just attend and enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner.

The set-up was buffet style and carry-out was also an option.

Broadway United Methodist Church member Gennie Smith attended the event with her family, and shared why this dinner was so special to them.

“It makes people feel like they’re apart of a group of people and we accept people for who they are no matter what,” she said. “The church in general doing stuff like that and showing people they don’t have to be alone with the community here loving on them, and feeding them.”

Her daughters shared what they liked most about Thanksgiving, including “all the food” and “celebrating with friends and family.”

Smith shared a deeper meaning into why she felt extra grateful this year in particular.

“This Thanksgiving is really special because my husband got very sick and we almost lost him, [so] this year we’re extra, extra thankful for having him here,” she said.

Broadway United Methodist Church hosts the feast annually.

Their next community-wide holiday event will be their Christmas Eve Candlelight Service.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.