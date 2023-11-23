Partly sunny and cool for any Friday shopping plans

By Dana Money
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving was beautiful across south-central Kentucky and tomorrow is about to be a rinse-and-repeat type day.

Grab the coat in the morning, we'll be in the 30s!

Highs for Friday are expected to be in the middle 50s with partly sunny skies. Some clouds will stick around for Saturday, but rain chances will arrive by Sunday morning. Rain across the region is expected to be light as a cold front passes through. Much colder temperatures will arrive Monday into Tuesday with highs only reaching the middle 40s and lows in the 20s! From the WBKO Weather Team to you, we hope you had a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

