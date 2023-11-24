5 killed in Thanksgiving morning house fire, Ohio officials say

FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday...
FILE - Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.(Ada Be / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Five people were killed in a house fire on Thanksgiving, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office.

Firefighters said the fire happened on Rainbow Lake Road in Athens County on Thursday morning.

Mikaela Hunt, with the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s office, said they received a call for an investigator at around 8 a.m.

The home was completely consumed by the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but investigators are expected to provide additional information on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
Fire
Glasgow Fire Department respond to structure fire
Residents of the motel fear homelessness after eviction.
Scottsville’s Uptown Motel residents asked to vacate before Dec. 16
An investigation led to the arrest of an Allen County man for impersonating a peace officer.
Adolphus man charged after allegedly posing as KSP detective

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
4-day truce begins in Gaza, setting stage to swap dozens of hostages for Palestinian prisoners
FILE - Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate...
Beyoncé celebrates Thanksgiving with first look at concert film ‘Renaissance’
Potter Children’s Home preparing for the Christmas season by ensuring that every child and...
Potter Children’s Home prepares for Christmas
Emergency crews responding to 15 car train derailment in remote area of Rockcastle county. One...
Residents of Kentucky town can return home after crews extinguish derailment fire