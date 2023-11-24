Crews working to remove railcars from site of Rockcastle Co. derailment

Smoke from a fire caused by the Rockcastle County train derailment.
Smoke from a fire caused by the Rockcastle County train derailment.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - CSX announced that they have begun removing the 16 railcars from the site of the Rockcastle County derailment.

At a press briefing, Kentucky Emergency Management officials stated that five railcars have been removed from the derailment site so far.

Officials also said that work is underway to remove the solidified molten sulphur from the scene.

The family assistance center at Rockcastle County Middle School is now transitioning to the CSX resource center in Livingston.

The EPA is continuing to monitor air and water quality in the area.

Rockcastle County Judge-Executive Howell Holbrook said no contaminant has been found in the nearby Rockcastle River.

CSX says the investigation into what caused the derailment is ongoing, and the federal government is involved.

It is unclear how long the cleanup process will take.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Fire
Glasgow Fire Department respond to structure fire
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas

Latest News

Different ways to avoid scams on Cyber Monday
He added that if you want a live tree, it would be best to get one as early as you can.
Local Christmas tree lot prepares for upcoming season; gives care tips for live trees
Townsend says that his faith is his motivation to continue his daily food drop-offs.
Scottsville man battles community food insecurity with daily food drop-offs
Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season