Different ways to avoid scams on Cyber Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Holiday shopping can be made easy with the click of a button. However, often times the click of a button can lead you to scams and viruses online.

Eric Lacer, a technician at Core Tech LLC, says oftentimes there is a spike in scams during the holiday season.

“We see a lot more spam emails, things like that come in. That’s typically the rise,” Lacer said. “We always advise people don’t click links in the emails. Just go to the website yourself and see if the sale is there. It’s never individualized for you. Clicking those links is one of the easiest ways people get scammed.”

Phishing involves the sending of fraudulent emails or messages in an attempt to steal sensitive data or information.

Aside from avoiding suspicious links or phishing emails, Lacer says there are other ways to ensure the website you are clicking on is secure.

“When you look up by the where the URL is, if there’s a padlock there, that means that site is secure,” he said. “That site is using some type of encryption to encrypt your information that you’re passing back and forth along the Internet to them. If you put your credit card information in there, it’s secure. It’s encrypted, the website is doing what they’re supposed to.”

Other than making sure the browser is secure, Lacer says that it may be helpful to slow down and pay attention to what and where you are clicking.

“Look at the link, make sure that it is the website you’re going to,” Lacer said. “There are some people out there who will put a website up that looks like it’s legit. Go to the websites that you want to go to by going into your web browser, and going to that website physically. Don’t click on links and emails and stuff like that. Be mindful and look for stuff that’s out of place. If it looks out of place, it probably is.”

If you come across a scam or think you may be involved in one, Lacer says to report it.

If you use Gmail or anything like that, you can always report those emails to Gmail, and Gmail will take action and shut down that e-mail domain that they’re sending those from,” Lacer said.

For those who think they have been scammed, he advises you to call your bank to inform them of any fraudulent activity.

“If you think you’ve been scammed, like you’ve gone to a suspicious website and you’ve put in your information, the number one thing to do is to contact your credit card company or bank and let them know,” Lacer said. “Check your bank statements for fraudulent purchases, and then take steps from there with your financial institution.”

Cyber Monday will be taking place on Monday, Nov. 27.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.