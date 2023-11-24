Great Black Friday weather!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thanksgiving was beautiful across south-central Kentucky and today is about to be a rinse-and-repeat type day.

Great Black Friday weather!

Highs for this Black Friday are expected to be in the middle 50s with partly sunny skies. Some clouds will stick around for Saturday, but rain chances will arrive by Sunday morning. Rain across the region is expected to be light as a cold front passes through. Much colder temperatures will arrive Monday into Tuesday with highs only reaching the middle 40s and lows in the 20s! From the WBKO Weather Team to you, we hope you had a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire
Glasgow Fire Department respond to structure fire
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
Samuel Baker, 24, is the suspect in the 2021 murder of 62-year-old Robert Claunch.
Escaped Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Kansas
A beautiful Thanksgiving Day!
A beautiful Thanksgiving Day!

Latest News

Great Black Friday weather!
Great Black Friday weather!
Grab a jacket for the morning, we'll be in the 30s!
Partly sunny and cool for any Friday shopping plans
Grab a jacket for the morning, we'll be in the 30s!
Partly sunny and cool for any Friday shopping plans
A beautiful Thanksgiving Day!
A beautiful Thanksgiving Day!