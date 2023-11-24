WBKO’s Kelly Austin decorates a Christmas tree with the help of her daughters

Kelly and her daughters, Grayson and Ava, share some Christmas Tree decorating tips along with some of their favorite holiday memories.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Kelly Austin decorates a neutral, woodsy-themed Christmas tree with the help of two of her daughters, Ava and Graysen, and gives a few decorating tips along the way.

With the focal point of the tree being an outline of the state of Kentucky carved out of a bourbon barrel, also making up the woodsy-themed tree are deer antler ornaments, pinecone ornaments, poinsettias, mushroom ornaments, and little owl ornaments just to name a few.

The glittery wheat and pearl-like sprays put a feminine touch on the tree.

Kelly also shares how one certain ornament was chosen in honor of her late grandmother.

While decorating the tree, Kelly and her daughters share their favorite Christmas memories, one of which includes pajamas.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
The Rockcastle County Sheriff confirmed to us that the train derailed between Mullins Station...
Evacuation order issued after Rockcastle Co. train derailment lifted
Fire
Glasgow Fire Department respond to structure fire
Residents of the motel fear homelessness after eviction.
Scottsville’s Uptown Motel residents asked to vacate before Dec. 16
An investigation led to the arrest of an Allen County man for impersonating a peace officer.
Adolphus man charged after allegedly posing as KSP detective

Latest News

Local store director talks about Black Friday 2023 trends
What to expect online and in-store on Black Friday
Sam Yoder, Owner of the Jolly Barnyard, says the process of raising a turkey for production...
From farm to table: what does it mean to be a Thanksgiving Turkey?
What does it mean to be a Thanksgiving Turkey?
What does it mean to be a Thanksgiving Turkey?
Potter Children's Home preparing for Christmas outreach
Potter Children's Home preparing for Christmas outreach