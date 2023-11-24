WBKO’s Kelly Austin decorates a Christmas tree with the help of her daughters

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO’s Kelly Austin decorates a neutral, woodsy-themed Christmas tree with the help of two of her daughters, Ava and Graysen, and gives a few decorating tips along the way.

With the focal point of the tree being an outline of the state of Kentucky carved out of a bourbon barrel, also making up the woodsy-themed tree are deer antler ornaments, pinecone ornaments, poinsettias, mushroom ornaments, and little owl ornaments just to name a few.

The glittery wheat and pearl-like sprays put a feminine touch on the tree.

Kelly also shares how one certain ornament was chosen in honor of her late grandmother.

While decorating the tree, Kelly and her daughters share their favorite Christmas memories, one of which includes pajamas.

