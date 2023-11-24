Local Christmas tree lot prepares for upcoming season; gives care tips for live trees

ALVATON, Ky. (WBKO) -With the Thanksgiving holidays now over, it is time to start thinking about Christmas.

For Twin Bridges Tree Farm owner, Eddie Beane, that means getting those live trees ready to sell for the season.

“We’re normally open those three days, that Thursday, Friday, and Saturday,” he said. “Last year, we opened up the first weekend in December, which we haven’t done in several years, simply because we had a lot of trees to sell.”

He added that if you want a live tree, it would be best to get one as early as you can.

“If we get swarmed, we could be sold out in three days. It happens, a lot of times it depends on the weather,” Beane said.

As far as the trees they have available go, Beane said there are three different kinds for customers to choose from: White Pine, Scotch Pine, and Norway Spruce.

“We sell mostly the white pines. The spruce and other trees are getting to be more popular because we’re getting some bigger ones and that sort of thing. So you know, there’s a variety,” he said.

And while they do grow the trees on the farm themselves, he said that they have still felt the effects of inflation.

“When we get our stands and our equipment and other stuff, the shipping really played a role in that,” Beane said. “The trees themselves have [also] increased in price”.

When it comes to taking care of those trees once they are brought home, Beane said the most important thing to do is to make sure it is heavily watered.

“It’s going to drink a lot of water in the first few days,” he said. “After that, it’ll slow down. Do not place it directly under a right beside a heat register. You don’t want that heat blowing on it.”

Once Christmas is over, and the tree is ready to be taken down Beane said the best way to dispose of it properly, is to either contact Western Kentucky University or the Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“They take them up at Lake and sink them for the fish to come in and around,” he said. “The Western farm, takes and cuts and grinds them up into mulch.”

For more about Twin Bridges Tree Farm, visit twinbridgestreefarm.com.

