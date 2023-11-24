Local resources for a brighter Christmas Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - ‘Tis the season of giving here in Southcentral Kentucky. While the holidays may seem joyful and festive, that may not always be the case.

Many families are unable to buy Christmas gifts for their children or provide a Christmas meal. There are many people during this time of year who have no water, gas or electricity, making the holidays difficult for their family.

However, thanks to the support of local non-profit organizations, those families who may not have had a happy Christmas, or a Christmas at all, can now celebrate the holidays without worry.

One event taking place on Saturday, November 25, is the Toys for Tots’ annual “Hand it to a Hero” shopping event. Officials with Toys for Tots of Southern Kentucky said this event is the biggest toy drive and monetary donation event in Warren County.

People can visit Walmart at the intersection of Walton Avenue and Campbell Lane in Bowling Green to make a toy/monetary donation, talk with local law enforcement and members of the military and can even get a photograph taken as well.

Trooper Daniel Priddy, Public Affairs Officer for Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post Three, said that events like “Hand it to a Hero” are just one of the many ways the community and KSP are able to give back.

”Every year we see individuals, especially young kids, that are in situations that hopefully they will not be in in the future. This is able to help them get through a little bit, especially during this time of year,” said Priddy.

“It is a special time of year. Everyone is with family and we want to make sure that every kid has a little something to open up on Christmas morning.”

Toys for Tots’ annual “Hand it to a Hero” event will be held on Saturday, November 25 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Walmart at the intersection of Walton Avenue and Campbell Lane.

While this is just one event that makes Christmas a bit more merrier for children, there is also a program that assists parents during the holidays.

Hope House of Bowling Green has held its annual “Affordable Christmas” event for the last 12 years.

This event empowers parents with the opportunity to purchase Christmas gifts for their children at an affordable price, while maintaining dignity as providers for their families.

Families can register through the Family Resource Center at their child’s school, and they will shop on the day of the event at five locations around Warren County.

Casey Hammons, the Director of Marketing and Communications for Hope House, said that this annual event benefits several families in the region. It also allows them to not only have a merry and affordable Christmas, but to have a sense of pride within their family.

“We have over 600 families that will participate this year and 1,600 kids, and counting, that are signed up. It is a really big deal for our community. They are all local families and all of the donations stay local. It is an important program for all of us,” said Hammons.

Hope House accepts new, unwrapped toys and teen gifts, then prices them at one-tenth of the original value. Monetary donations are also used to buy toys.

The deadline to donate is on Friday, December 1.

Donation information can be found here.

