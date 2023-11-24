Potter Children’s Home prepares for Christmas

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Potter Children’s Home preparing for the Christmas season by ensuring that every child and parent in their care experiences the warmth and love of the holiday season.

“Many of the people in this area; businesses, individuals, and churches reach out to us and really help the kids here,” said Ralph Brewer, Executive Director of Potter Children’s Home.

The outpouring of generosity from the local community has become the cornerstone of Potter Children’s Home’s mission, creating a sense of belonging and comfort for those in need.

The community’s generosity helps make sure that those in the facility’s care have a memorable Christmas.

“A number of our residents never had the kind of Christmas that I had growing up, and so it’s really important to us for the children here and the single parents to have a good Christmas season and to really feel like they’re being blessed,” Brewer said.

In the weeks leading up to Christmas, Potter Children’s Home engages in what has become a heartwarming tradition.

“We have a lot of people who reach out to us with the Christian Spirit, and ask us leading up to Christmas if we have some children who need some gifts,” Brewer said.

The organization has the children fill out wish lists of gifts they would like to receive then the lists are shared with supporters who express their desire to contribute. This means that each child gets a personalized Christmas experience. A gift from a specific person is given to a specific child.

While the children are given a good Christmas, there are other times throughout the year when additional support is needed.

“There are times actually, at other times during the year where we could use some help with different things,” says Brewer.

Brewer says that anyone willing to contribute a gift or help out during other times of the year, can visit the organization’s website or call them directly. Whether it’s assistance with back-to-school clothes or other necessities, any assistance is welcome.

