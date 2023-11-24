Scottsville man battles community food insecurity with daily food drop-offs

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Mark Townsend begins each day with the same routine, making an early morning stop at Food Lion in Scottsville to gather any available food that was not sold the day before, and delivering it to low-income neighborhoods throughout the community.

“Nothing wrong with it, I thank God that they’ll pull it off the shelf and give it to me,” Townsend said. “Today was just a small sample of what the food is.”

Stopping for individual families or for entire communities, Townsend says that those he impacts have grown to look forward to his morning visits.

“First time around, it was scary for me just to knock on doors and they’d say, ‘Where’d you get this from?’ and I’d say, ‘It’s from Food Lion, they give it to me,’ I go, not just to that, but I go to other homes and just knock on doors and give people food,” Townsend said.

Townsend began the food drop-offs in the summer, and since then, his faith has been his motivation in continuing to make that same trip seven days a week.

“Jesus said, ‘I was hungry, and you fed me not. I was in prison, you visited me not.’ His disciples said, ‘When did you do this?’ and he said, ‘When you done it unto the least of them.’ There’s too many people that are hungry in our country to be able to throw food away,” Townsend said. “I just love doing it, I love people, I’m a people person just watching people smile. You’ve seen what it was like, they just come out and they get what they want and they go back to their car. It’s not about me, it’s not about Freedom Hill Church, it’s about feeding our community.”

While the quantity of food can be inconsistent, sometimes only half a cart full, and other days almost three full carts, Townsend says that every bit helps those that are in need.

“If it’s two boxes, one family got fed today. It doesn’t matter about the multitude of food. You can go back in the scriptures and look, Jesus took two fish and five loaves of bread and fed 5,000, not counting the women and children, so if I can take two boxes of chicken and feed two families, I’ve done a whole lot today,” Townsend said.

Townsend hopes that others will find their own ways to combat food insecurity in their own communities.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.