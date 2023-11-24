What to expect online and in-store on Black Friday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After having that Thanksgiving turkey, shoppers may be thinking about how to get the best deals on Christmas presents before what they are searching for is sold out.

Store director of the Bowling Green Meijer Mark Duncan listed a popular items that are expected to be flying off the shelves.

“I think every year everyone is like ‘I don’t need a TV’ and then magically around Thanksgiving the TV’s start going on fritz,” he said. “A lot of TV’s and toys going out [and] game consoles, obviously. But, toys are the big one every year. You can’t miss it. Tomorrow morning you’ll see lines down the aisles where people are shopping just because they want to make sure their kids get what they want under the tree.”

Although stores such as Meijer offer in-store bargains, Duncan said the way people shop for Black Friday deals is changing, and moving in a more digital direction.

“It used to be you got it out of the mailbox, and you circle the things [you want],” he said. “This year is more digital. A lot of people are looking at the digital apps to see what’s on sale.”

Duncan also touched on how customers are taking advantage of the digital services that are offered and using their cellphones as an aid in making in-store purchases.

“The digital is a lot of where we are seeing our traffic now,” he said. “People are getting on their cellphones. You see it everyday. You can actually use your cellphone and shop our store and when you go to check out just scan it at the register and it tells the register what you purchased.”

