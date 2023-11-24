What to expect this winter season

By David Wolter
Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We are getting closer to the end of 2023 and that means the winter season is just around the corner. And like every snowflake, all seasons are different, but there are some factors that can give us an idea of what is to come. A moderate El Nino is expected to continue over the next few months. El Nino and La Nina are based on sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. In the case of an El Nino, the polar jet stream typically stays further north meaning warmer than normal temperatures across the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest. The sub-tropical or Pacific jet stream often brings excess moisture to parts of the southern U.S, leading to higher-than-normal precipitation totals for the winter season.

It appears this winter will follow the typical El Nino pattern. According to NOAA, temperatures for the northern part of the country look to trend above normal, while higher precipitation totals are likely for the southern tier of the U.S.

For us in south-central Kentucky, we could be facing slightly warmer temperatures with near average precipitation this winter. Looking back at the last 5 moderate winter El Nino’s, they do line up with an average precipitation season. Remember that precipitation refers to rain, snow, and sleet. Based on those past years, there is no significant correlation between a moderate El Nino and total snowfall, but three of the last five El Nino seasons (60%) did feature above normal snowfall. In a normal meteorological winter (December through February), Bowling Green averages roughly 7 inches of snow.

So, what does this winter hold for us? Well, based on the pattern and past seasons, I would say we can expect near normal precipitation, with snowfall totals slightly below normal.

