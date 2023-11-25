The annual Young Gun event returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sherwood’s Guns held its second annual firearm training for kids called “Young Guns.”

Saturday morning kids from all around Southcentral Kentucky got together to learn the safety behind firearms and learn how to properly shoot. This was a great way to get kids to understand how to be around a firearm responsibly and safely.

“Yeah do it responsibly. We want you acquainted with firearms and we want to remove that curiosity in a healthy way with instructions, so please come visit,” stated by Sherwood Levy Davis owner of Sherwoods Guns and is also retired firefighter.

To be able to participate, parents have to sign a waiver and stay with their kids throughout the entire event.

Davis and host of Radio ESPN 102.7, Brian Webb partnered together for this event for the second year.

Webb also does the KOA Archery in the Fall and ‘Fishing for Mentors’ in the Spring. Davis got this idea after hearing what Webb does and thought it would be great for the kids.

