Football Friday Night 11-24-23: State Semifinals
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green and Hart County are down to its last game before getting the opportunity to play in Kroger Field for a State Championship. The purples faced a familiar opponent while the Raiders battled against another team with a very impressive record, with the game coming down to the end.
Final
Owensboro 6
Bowling Green 38
The Purples will play against Cooper in the 5A State Title game next Saturday, Dec. 2nd, at 8 p.m. E.T. at Kroger Field in Lexington.
Final
Bell County 30
Hart County 28
