Football Friday Night 11-24-23: State Semifinals

WBKO's Football Friday Night
WBKO's Football Friday Night(WBKO)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green and Hart County are down to its last game before getting the opportunity to play in Kroger Field for a State Championship. The purples faced a familiar opponent while the Raiders battled against another team with a very impressive record, with the game coming down to the end.

Final

Purples win 38-6

Owensboro 6

Bowling Green 38

The Purples will play against Cooper in the 5A State Title game next Saturday, Dec. 2nd, at 8 p.m. E.T. at Kroger Field in Lexington.

Final

Bobcats win 30-28

Bell County 30

Hart County 28

