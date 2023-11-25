Lady Toppers bounce back on day two of the Gulf Coast Showcase, beating Vermont 62-50

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU women’s basketball (6-2) never trailed in its 62-50 win against Vermont (3-3) on Saturday on the second day of the Clean Eats Gulf Coast Showcase. The Lady Toppers will move on to face the winner between Delaware and Purdue-Fort Wayne on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. (CT) for a chance at fifth place in the tournament.

For the first time this season, WKU had four players finish in double digit points. The Lady Toppers were led in scoring by Acacia Hayes with 18 points. It was the fifth time this season Hayes has led WKU in scoring and it was her seventh consecutive game scoring in double digits.

Karris Allen had a season high 15 points along with seven rebounds. Both stats were one shy of her career high. Alexis Mead finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Her nine boards were a season high. Teresa Faustino was the fourth Lady Topper to finish in double digits with 11 points. Odeth Betancourt had six points, six rebounds and three steals. The rebounds and steals both tied her previous season highs.

It was the sixth time this season WKU has held an opponent below 70 points and the fourth time holding a team below 60. The Lady Toppers shot season highs in field goals and 3-pointers. WKU was 46.9 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from beyond the arc.

WKU opened the game with a pair of threes from Allen and Hayes. A layup by Odeth Betancourt gave WKU an 8-0 lead to start the game. Vermont broke the run at the 6:37 mark. The two teams went back and forth, but WKU scored three to end the quarter and took a 15-6 lead into the second quarter.

Vermont made the first basket of the second quarter, but the Lady Toppers once again rattled off an 8-0 run to take a 15-point lead. The Catamounts responded with a 6-0 run of their own to cut the lead back to single digits. Hayes made a basket with 2:40 left to push it back to 11, but Vermont outscored WKU 4-1 in the final two minutes to make the score 26-18 at halftime.

The Catamounts scored the first four points of the third quarter to cut the lead down to four. The Lady Toppers kept Vermont a lead, until a 7-0 run by Vermont tied the game at the 4:07 mark. WKU responded with a 9-0 run to go back ahead by nine. A layup from Vermont was the final points of the period, making the score 42-35 going into the fourth quarter.

After a three from Allen to open the fourth quarter, Vermont used an 8-0 run to draw within two, but that would be the closest the Catamounts would get in the remainder of the period. WKU outscored Vermont 17-7 the rest of the quarter.

