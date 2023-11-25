Shower chances increasing for Sunday

Much cooler conditions will arrive on the backside
By Dana Money
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cool northerly flow kept us right around normal for this time of year with highs topping out in the middle 50s here in BG while a few regions only saw highs in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be a touch cooler before rain chances move in for Sunday.

Rain will continue through most of the day
Rain will continue through most of the day(WBKO)

A few scattered showers will begin in the morning hours of Sunday, with increasing rain coverage by midday and afternoon. Rain will move out by Sunday evening with much colder temperatures to follow. Highs will only reach into the 40s for Monday with lows dipping down into the teens in some areas. We’ll gradually warm as we head into the end of next week with more rain chances signaling by Friday. Keep the umbrella close and bundle up!

