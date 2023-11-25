Showers for Sunday, much colder come Monday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clouds will be on the increase for our Saturday ahead of some showers that will enter the WBKO viewing area on Sunday.

Much cooler temps to follow on Monday (WBKO)

These showers will come out ahead of a cold front that will pass through on Sunday evening. While an all-out washout is not expected, some areas across the region may pick up as much as 0.25″ of rain from the passing system. Not a lot of rain, but anything will help our precipitation deficit we are facing this year.

Bundle Up! (WBKO)

Much colder temperatures will arrive early Monday morning with some of us dipping down into the teens and lower 20s! Highs on Monday are only expected to reach into the lower 40s, so brace for a cold, raw day. Tuesday will chill in the 40s before we gradually begin a warm-up by midweek. Temperatures are expected to rebound into the middle 50s by late next week, but shower chances are also increasing as we approach late week.

Watching the next potential rain chance (WBKO)

The next big system we’re watching will bring our next shot of precipitation. It looks like December will get off to a wet start as this system passes. We’ll continue to monitor those rain chances as they creep closer.

