WKU closes out the regular season with 41-28 win over FIU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers traveled down to Miami to close the 2023 regular season and came out with a dominating 41-28 win over FIU.

During the game, WKU receiver Malachi Corley became the all-time leading receiver for the most receptions ever in WKU program history, passing Taywan Taylor.

With the win, the Tops close the regular season with a 7-5 record.

Austin Reed threw for 280 yards on 26-35 passing and 4 touchdowns. He was done for the day before the 4th quarter started. Four different receivers caught a touchdown pass and one threw a touchdown pass, Dalvin Smith threw a 32 yard touchdown to Craig Burt Jr. Malachi Corley had 6 catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The first quarter was one of, if not the best opening quarter of the season for the Hilltoppers. First drive of the series, Reed connected with Corley on the shovel pass for the two yard score to cap off a 13 play, 5:06 drive.

Two drives later, Reed found Jimmy Holiday over the middle of the field and he eventually worked his way into the endzone for a 39 yard touchdown reception.

The big play of the half came a few plays later. FIU quarterback Keyone Jenkins dropped back to pass and before he knew it, WKU safety Kendrick Simpkins was taking him to the ground, causing a fumble and Upton Stout was there to scoop it up and score, putting the Tops up 21-0 in the first quarter.

The Panthers would finally get on the board at the start of the second quarter with Jenkins finding his tight end Rocky Beers with the jump pass.

WKU responded right back with Reed giving it to Easton Messer with the chest pass and Messer working the outside, following his blocks for the score.

Then the Hilltopper defense made its presence known again, Jenkins tried to throw it over the middle but Talique Allen was there for the interception and returned it to the panthers 32 yard line. The very next play, shades of the New Orleans Bowl, Dalvin smith gets the swing pass from Reed but its a double pass and Smith found Craig Burt Jr. wide open in the endzone.

Tops took a 34-7 lead into halftime.

The second half didn’t see much action for the Hilltoppers. WKU’s lone score was a 45 yard catch and run from KD Hutchinson. FIU put up 21 second half points to make the score look closer than what it was. WKU would go on to win the game 41-28 to close out the season.

WKU now awaits its fate for the postseason.

