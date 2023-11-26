A cold blast to arrive by tonight

By Dana Money
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered rain will continue through parts of Sunday before gradually tapering off by the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of us, especially in the eastern portions of the viewing area may see an ice pellet or two mix in on the backside of the precipitation later this evening. No impacts or accumulations are expected. Much colder temperatures will follow behind this system. Highs on Monday are only expected to be in the lower 40s with lows in the teens and 20s for many.

Monday AM Feel-Like, bundle up!
Monday AM Feel-Like, bundle up!(WBKO)

Many of us will wake up in the 20s tomorrow morning across the WBKO viewing area and feel-like temperatures will be in the lower 20s! You’ll want to bundle up as you’re heading off to school and work. Lots of sunshine will be in the region for our Monday thankfully, especially by the afternoon.

Highs will only top out in the lower 40s
Highs will only top out in the lower 40s(WBKO)

We’ll stay mainly sunny through most of this week before our next chance of rain arrives as we head into next weekend. Temperatures will likely be above-normal with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° by late next week. Overnight lows will gradually warm into the middle 40s by late week, which is over 10° above our average lows for this time of year.

Rain chances are increasing for Friday
Rain chances are increasing for Friday(WBKO)

December will likely have a wet start with this system, we’re still in need of rain across the region. We still have over a 5″ deficit of rain for the year here in BG, so every drop counts. Stay dry and warm over this next week!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
Avoid area at this time
Deputies working wreck in Bowling Green
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Bundle Up!
Showers for Sunday, much colder come Monday
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

Scattered showers push into the viewing area by 9am Sunday
Scattered showers move in Sunday
Scattered rain showers will push into the area Sunday morning
Scattered showers push in Sunday
Bundle Up!
Showers for Sunday, much colder come Monday
Rain will continue through most of the day
Shower chances increasing for Sunday