A cold blast to arrive by tonight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Scattered rain will continue through parts of Sunday before gradually tapering off by the late afternoon and evening hours. A few of us, especially in the eastern portions of the viewing area may see an ice pellet or two mix in on the backside of the precipitation later this evening. No impacts or accumulations are expected. Much colder temperatures will follow behind this system. Highs on Monday are only expected to be in the lower 40s with lows in the teens and 20s for many.

Monday AM Feel-Like, bundle up! (WBKO)

Many of us will wake up in the 20s tomorrow morning across the WBKO viewing area and feel-like temperatures will be in the lower 20s! You’ll want to bundle up as you’re heading off to school and work. Lots of sunshine will be in the region for our Monday thankfully, especially by the afternoon.

Highs will only top out in the lower 40s (WBKO)

We’ll stay mainly sunny through most of this week before our next chance of rain arrives as we head into next weekend. Temperatures will likely be above-normal with highs in the upper 50s to near 60° by late next week. Overnight lows will gradually warm into the middle 40s by late week, which is over 10° above our average lows for this time of year.

Rain chances are increasing for Friday (WBKO)

December will likely have a wet start with this system, we’re still in need of rain across the region. We still have over a 5″ deficit of rain for the year here in BG, so every drop counts. Stay dry and warm over this next week!

