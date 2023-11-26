Hilltoppers fall to Canisius 85-77 in the Northern Classic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Men’s Basketball fell 85-77 in a matchup with Canisius on Saturday at Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec. Don McHenry finished as the team’s leading scorer for the fourth time this season, as the junior tallied 16 points with a pair of assists and rebounds.

With the performance on Saturday, McHenry has charted a double-digit point total for the Hilltoppers in four consecutive games. Babacar Faye and Rodney Howard tied for second in scoring with 15 points each. Faye finished the game charting a double-double after pulling down a total of 10 boards.

Jalen Jackson accounted for 10 points and served as the fourth Hilltopper to score in double digits on Saturday.

The Tops jumped out to a 37-33 lead at the half after falling behind only once, 32-33, with 1:30 remaining in the first. The second half saw Canisius gain control of momentum after taking a two-point lead at the 15:22 mark.

Despite outshooting Canisius from the field, WKU struggled to hit their mark from 3-point range as well as at the charity stripe. The Tops went 2-of-10 (20.0%) on threes compared to the Golden Griffins’ 39.1%, and connected on just 13-of-22 (59.1%) free throws.

WKU managed to cut the Griffins’ lead to six, 79-73, with 1:05 to play in the game. Another late push by the Tops cut the deficit to just five with 24 seconds remaining, however WKU was unable to even the count and saw defeat against Canisius, 85-77.

The Tops drop to 4-2 on the season with the loss.

WKU will see a quick turnaround as the team returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 26 for the final day of tournament play at the Northern Classic facing UNC Asheville. Tipoff from Place Bell Arena in Laval, Quebec is slated for 10 a.m. CT

