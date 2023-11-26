Multiple agencies respond to I-65 crash

Accident
Accident(WBKO)
By Sarah Phipps
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Multiple agencies responded to a crash at the 26 mile marker northbound of I-65 Sunday, per Warren County Emergency Management.

All northbound traffic was moved to the left lane, while southbound traffic was not affected. As of 2:27 p.m. Warren County Emergency Management reports the site is clear and all lanes are open, with the situation being handled in just over an hour.

Kentucky State Police told WBKO the accident involved a single vehicle with one occupant that was transported to a local hospital with injuries that “didn’t seem life-threatening.”

