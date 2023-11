BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cooler temperatures tonight before our next system pushes in Sunday morning.

As the system approaches south-central Kentucky, winds will shift from the south bringing some warmer air our way by lunchtime Sunday. Showers will be scattered in nature and will not bring very much rainfall once it’s all said and done.

Scattered showers push into the viewing area by 9 a.m. Sunday (Davis Wells)

Rainfall amounts on Sunday will be rather light, with most seeing less than a quarter-inch (Davis Wells)

