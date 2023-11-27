9th Annual ‘Gingerbread Homes for the Arts’ Festival winners on display at SKyPAC

The festival kicked off earlier this month and saw a total of 20 different original entries done by members of the community.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The holiday season is here and the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center is celebrating with its ninth annual Gingerbread Homes for the Arts Festival.

“This year, Nisrene Trombly is the grand champion and she has entered for several years,” said SkyPAC Development Assistant, Deborah Stein.

To be eligible to enter the contest, participants must make sure everything visible, except the base and any lights used in the display, is edible. The structure also has to be made of a minimum of 30% of visible gingerbread.

“You can use a kit, but you have to add to it,” Stein said. “It can’t just be the gingerbread house kit, there are all kinds of things that go into it.”

There are several different opportunities for winners to be chosen, including a People’s Choice ward, where the public decides the one they like the most, by buying tickets at the ticket office.

“Our People’s Choice Awards this year are Sawyer and Sailor Grace,” Stein said. “I believe they’re seven years old, so they had a lot of people come and vote for them. They are the cutest little things and they had a very cute entry this year.”

The festival has ended, but winners will be on display at SkyPAC in the Goodwin Gallery from now until Dec. 18.

