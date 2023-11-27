Austin Reed wins CUSA Offensive Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football quarterback Austin Reed has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week after his big performance in WKU’s 41-28 win at FIU on Saturday in the regular-season finale.

Reed threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns on 26-of-35 passing in just three quarters of action, helping the Hilltoppers build a large lead over the host Panthers before coming out of the game.

Reed’s four touchdown passes were to four different receivers – a 2-yard pass to Malachi Corley, a 39-yard pass to Jimmy Holiday, a 16-yard pass to Easton Messer, and a 45-yard pass to K.D. Hutchinson on his final play of the game.

In 12 games this season, the redshirt senior from St. Augustine Beach, Florida, has thrown for 3,340 yards and 31 touchdowns on 289-of-470 passing. He ranks first in CUSA in passing yards per game (278.3), total passing yards (3,340), completions (289), and passing touchdowns (31), and he is second in CUSA in total offense (286.7) and total offensive touchdowns (35).

It is WKU’s fifth CUSA weekly award this season, and the second Offensive Player of the Week nod. Wide Receiver Malachi Corley was named Offensive Player of the Week after WKU’s win at Louisiana Tech, while linebacker JaQues Evans and kicker Lucas Carneiro earned CUSA Defensive and Special Teams Player of the Week honors, respectively, after WKU’s Week 1 win over South Florida, and linebacker Bryson Washington was named Defensive Player of the Week following the win over Middle Tennessee.

WKU capped off the regular season with a 7-5 overall record and a 5-3 mark in CUSA play. The Hilltoppers will now prepare for the program’s 10th bowl game in the last 12 seasons.

