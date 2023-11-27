Breckinridge County School bus involved in head-on collision, four students hurt

By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a crash involving a Breckenridge County school bus that left some students with minor injuries.

Breckinridge County Schools superintendent Nick Carter said it happened around 3:20 p.m. on the 800 block of Rosetta Corners Road, not far from Irvington.

That’s when a bus was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle.

Carter said the driver was okay, and four students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He says that was done just as a precaution.

All parents of students involved have been notified.

KSP is now handling the investigation.

