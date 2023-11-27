Central City Police looking for church theft suspect

Central City Police looking for church theft suspect
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central City Police Department officials are asking for help in finding a suspect involved in stealing items from Mt. Zion Church.

According to a Central City PD Facebook post, the suspect is a male who was riding a black moped. He took property belongings

Police are asking if anyone has any information in regards to the suspect to contact the Central City Police Department or Muhlenberg County Dispatch.

