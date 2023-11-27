BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will be below normal for this time of year with a high temperature in the low to mid-40s.

A chilly beginning to the week!

The sunshine will return for the entire viewing area later this afternoon.

The clear skies will allow the temperatures tonight and Tuesday night to drop into the low to mid-20s.

Coats and jackets will be needed for Tuesday morning as you head out the door, especially for the kids! Widespread frost and hard freeze will be possible.

