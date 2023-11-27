A chilly beginning to the week!

By Raquel Dominguez
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures will be below normal for this time of year with a high temperature in the low to mid-40s.

The sunshine will return for the entire viewing area later this afternoon.

The clear skies will allow the temperatures tonight and Tuesday night to drop into the low to mid-20s.

Coats and jackets will be needed for Tuesday morning as you head out the door, especially for the kids! Widespread frost and hard freeze will be possible.

