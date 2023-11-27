Cold night, chilly Tuesday ahead

By David Wolter
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s. Even with the sunshine Tuesday, highs only top out around 40. We do get warmer by Wednesday afternoon with highs back into the middle 50s.

Chilly sunshine in store for your Tuesday
The forecast stays dry through most of Thursday, but rain is certainly more likely Friday, especially for the first part of the day. Right now, it does not look like we will have a lot of wet weather around for the Holiday festivities in downtown Bowling Green. Your First Alert Weather team will keep you updated.

Rain is likely for part of the day Friday, but Saturday looks fairly dry right now.
As we make the turn into the weekend, Saturday should be fairly dry before showers return Sunday into Monday. Looking ahead, not seeing a whole lot of real chilly weather to begin the month of December.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

