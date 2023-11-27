Franklin City Commission applies for grant to build community safe room

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Franklin City Commission has given the green light to an application for a $600,000 grant aimed at constructing a Community Safe Room. This decision marks the city’s commitment to emergency preparedness and community safety in the wake of damage done by recent storms.

“Tornadoes and storms that have been coming through and ravaging the area the past couple of years, we just felt there’s a need for those safe rooms,” said Kenton Powell, Franklin’s City Manager.

This project represents the third planned safe room in Franklin. The first will be located at Franklin Simpson Park, while the second is slated for the new police station currently under construction. The proposed location for the third safe room is a city-owned lot at the intersection of Redbud Drive and Bluegrass Road.

“The city owns a three-acre lot currently, they call it a tree lot because we have several trees and nothing else that the city has been mowing and maintaining for years,” Powell said. “It’s just a vacant lot so now this is something that becomes more of the community.”

The Community Safe Room is expected to accommodate 300 people in the event of an emergency. The city does have plans for alternate usage of the building in non-emergency situations.

“We’re hoping that when it’s not being used for a safe room, we could kind of use it for other events there at that park,” Powell said. “We’re hoping to make it a real park and maybe we can add some playground equipment, etc., to make it more useful to the public.”

However, progress comes at a cost, and the City of Franklin is set to bear 13 percent of the grant, or $78,000, which will be drawn from the city’s budget.

Once the application is turned in, the city expects to receive word on its status within 12 to 18 months. The next phase will include the city turning in plans for construction.

It is the city’s hope that by the time this project is underway, the construction of the community safe room in Franklin-Simpson Park will be near completion.

