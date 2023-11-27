How to prepare your home and car for colder months

By Dana Money
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We’re starting to see colder temperatures creep into the WBKO viewing area and temperatures will only continue to cool off as we head into December.

This time of year is prime time to begin thinking about preparing yourself, your home and car for the colder months to come.

HOME:

- Check/ tune-up furnaces

- Inspect chimneys before lighting the first fire of the season

- Check carbon monoxide and smoke detectors

- Insulate any outdoor exposed pipes

- Bring in garden hoses

- Seal gaps in windows

- Clear debris from downspouts and drain pipes

CAR:

- Check tire pressure (tires can deflate up to 10% in cooler temperatures!)

- Check battery charge and connections

- Have a set of jumper cables

- Keep blankets and warm clothing in the trunk

- Keep non-perishable food and water

- Pack a shovel and cat litter if you find yourself stuck

YOURSELF/PETS:

- Dress in layers

- Limit time outdoors, especially in colder weather

- Check on others

- Watch for icy/slick areas

- Bring animals inside or provide adequate shelter outdoors with a heat source

- Keep salt away from paws

Stay warm and safe as the colder weather draws near!

