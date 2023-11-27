Local Humane Society hosts a weekend-long Black Friday sale on adoptions

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Over 60 pets found a home this weekend.

The Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society held a Black Friday sale, giving half-off on adoptions.

Typically, the shelter averages about five to ten adoptions per day, but they tripled this number with the deal, averaging about 30 adoptions per day.

“I mean, why not? Let’s discount some adoptions. Get some animals home in time for the holidays,” says Operations Manager of BGWCHS Brandon Taylor.

He explained that although the adoptions can help create space for more animals, with temperature dropping, people tend to bring in more pets and fill up the kennels much quicker.

“Friday, we had almost 50 dogs come in,” he said. “We take that with stride here. It’s part of being a nonprofit, supporting 2 counties. So, we’re very used to that. However, we definitely depend on our region to support us.”

Taylor encourages people to adopt pets all throughout the year because although the Humane Society’s main priority is to find pets a loving home, they lose money for necessary expenses with the sales.

“We’ve lost money on every adoption from this weekend,” Taylor says. “Typically, cats are $50, kittens are $75, dogs are $85, puppies are $95. All those are 50 percent off with those original adoption fees, so we barely break even on the medical expenses.”

If adoption is not an option for you there are other ways to help the Humane Society, such as volunteering your time to take dogs at the shelter for walks.

Taylor also mentioned that the Humane Society is always taking donations and listed items to consider donating.

“Anything from as simple as basic cleaning products, bleach, soap, laundry detergent, newspapers for bedding, et cetera,” he says. “And upwards to obviously cash, checks, to help support this adoption center, our clinic facility, our intake center.”

He brought attention to items needed specifically for the cold weather as well.

“If anyone out there has igloo dog houses, straw cedar chips for bedding, anything like that, it would be appropriated for outdoor kennels or even small cat houses for outdoor cats,” he says. “We can use them here at our facility for dogs that are unfortunately housed outside because of a behavioral concerns or just due to space concerns.”

There are no sales in the near future scheduled at this time, but Taylor says it is a possibility depending on how full the shelter is.

