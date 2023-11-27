Man charged for prescription pills distribution in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man has been indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury after a year long investigation into a prescription pill distribution case.

Terry Jackson, 33, was charged Monday with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

In September 2022, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives received information claiming that Jackson was distributing prescription pills to people in Allen County.

Police found that he was distributing hydrocodone and gabapentin pills.

Jackson remains in the Allen County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

