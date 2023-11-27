Man charged for prescription pills distribution in Allen County

Terry Jackson
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville man has been indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury after a year long investigation into a prescription pill distribution case.

Terry Jackson, 33, was charged Monday with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

In September 2022, Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force detectives received information claiming that Jackson was distributing prescription pills to people in Allen County.

Police found that he was distributing hydrocodone and gabapentin pills.

Jackson remains in the Allen County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Multiple agencies respond to I-65 crash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
BGPD, BGFD respond to a vehicle crashing into a building on Russellville Road.
BGPD respond to vehicle crash at America’s Car Mart on Russellville Road
Kentucky woman battling cancer is searching for her stem cell match

Latest News

Two arrested after fleeing scene in police cruiser
Two arrested after fleeing scene in police cruiser
Un Lunes Frio!
Un Lunes Frio!
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
New details: Uber passenger shot, killed in targeted Nashville shooting
Police respond.
Two arrested after fleeing scene in police cruiser
AMERICA'S CAR MART
BGPD and BGFD investigating vehicle accident at America's Car Mart