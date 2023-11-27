Mental health town hall meeting slated for Wednesday in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health is wrapping up a series of nine townhall events in Bowling Green on Wednesday.

The town hall meetings began Aug. 30 and have been held in communities across the commonwealth. The meetings are being held to garner input for changing how the justice system addresses people with challenges involving mental illness, substance use and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts.

“The commission wants to hear from people and/or their families with lived experience in this area as well as business owners, civic leaders and anyone else with an interest,” a news release from the AOC said.

Bowling Green is the final stop on the tour and will include a two-hour availability Nov. 29 at Sloan Convention Center. The event is slated from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., happening at 1021 Wilkinson Trace.

The meetings will include open discussion and specific questions to get feedback. Findings will be used to help guide the work of the commission and associated groups and to design training for the state court system and its justice partners.

The Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health was established in August 2022 by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-42. The KJCMH is charged with exploring, recommending and implementing transformational changes to improve systemwide responses to justice-involved people with mental health challenges, substance use issues and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities.

More than 1,000 people attended the commission’s Mental Health Summit this spring in Louisville, making it what may have been the largest gathering of mental-health-involved legal professionals to ever take place in Kentucky.

Those who are unable to attend but want to share experiences navigating the courts or the behavioral health system can do so by emailing JCMH@kycourts.net. ASL interpreters will be provided. For other language or accessibility needs, email JCMH@kycourts.net.

