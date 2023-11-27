No. 21 Hilltoppers Start NCAA Tournament Against Coastal Carolina In Knoxville

After a tough five set loss to Arkansas the previous night, the WKU Volleyball team finished...
After a tough five set loss to Arkansas the previous night, the WKU Volleyball team finished off the Holiday Inn – University Plaza Invitational with a sweep of the College of Charleston.(Kaden Gaylord-Day)
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With their 16th NCAA Tournament, WKU Volleyball is set to match up against Coastal Carolina in the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday, December 1 from Knoxville, Tennessee. The Hilltoppers will head to the event with a 29-4 record after locking up an automatic bid by taking the Conference USA regular season and tournament titles.

SCHEDULE:

First Round

Friday, December 1 – 3:30 p.m. CT | WKU vs. Coastal Carolina

Friday, December 1 - 5:30 p.m. CT | [12] Tennessee vs. High Point

Second Round

Saturday, December 2 – 5 p.m. CT | Winner of WKU/Coastal Carolina vs. Winner of [12] Tennessee/High Point

Tickets are available through Tennessee Athletics and seating is general admission inside the Food City Center. Tickets start at just $5 for a single match. Parking is free for all matches.

WKU and Coastal Carolina will meet for just the second time ever with Coastal having the 1-0 advantage. The last meeting, played in Richmond, Va. in 1995, was a 3-1 loss to Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers posted a 22-9 record (14-2 Sun Belt) with wins over three tournament teams in South Alabama, Texas State, and James Madison, while earning the Sun Belt’s automatic bid as their tournament champion.

If the Hilltoppers can take care of business against Coastal Carolina, they will take on either High Point or host [12] Tennessee. High Point finished 23-7 securing a bid by winning the Big South Tournament after a perfect 14-0 in the regular season. Tennessee earned the 12th national seed finishing with a 24-4 record (15-3 SEC), only picking up conference losses to Arkansas, Kentucky, and South Carolina to finish the regular season.

The Hilltoppers last competed in the NCAA Tournament in Lexington back in 2022 with an at-large bid. The Tops swept Bowling Green in the first round, before succumbing to host Kentucky in the regional final.

Since joining Conference USA prior to the 2014 campaign, WKU has secured nine of the possible 10 automatic bids into the NCAA Tournament while also winning the regular-season championship each of those seasons.

WKU is the only program from Conference USA to earn a bid to The Dance.

First and Second Round play of the 2023 NCAA Tournament will take place Thursday - Saturday November 30-December 2. In total, 64 teams will play in the First Round. Regional Semifinals and Regional Finals (Sweet 16 and Elite 8) are slated for December 8 and 9 with the National Semifinals and National Championship set for December 14 and 17 in Tampa, Florida.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
Avoid area at this time
Deputies working wreck in Bowling Green
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say
Accident
Multiple agencies respond to I-65 crash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

WKU Hilltoppers beat Kentucky State 95-75
Hilltoppers fall to Canisius 85-77 in the Northern Classic
WKU Lady Toppers beat Vermont 62-50 on day two of Gulf Coast Showcase
Lady Toppers bounce back on day two of the Gulf Coast Showcase, beating Vermont 62-50
WKU Football’s late comeback hopes against Troy came up short Saturday at Veterans Memorial...
WKU closes out the regular season with 41-28 win over FIU
Josaih Hayes (left) and J.J. Weaver pose with the Governor's Cup after the Wildcats beat UofL...
Wildcats take Governor’s Cup for fifth straight year