Officials release cause of Rockcastle Co. train derailment

The train company says as of Friday, all 16 railcars have been removed from the incident site.
By WKYT News Staff and Mariah Congedo
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MT. VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know what caused a train to derail in Rockcastle County.

Officials say a failed wheel bearing on one of the cars caused the derailment in Livingston last Wednesday.

People in the area were concerned about sulfur leaking into waterways.

Crews also successfully removed all of the released product and approximately 2,500 tons of impacted soil and replaced it with clean material.

According to CSX’s latest update service was expected to be restored by noon Sunday after crews repaired the tracks.

CSX is still offering support to those affected. If you need help you can call 1-800-805-9840.

According to the Federal Railroad Administration, there have been 13 other train derailments in Kentucky in 2023. Seven of them involved CSX trains.

