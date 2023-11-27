Rainfall moving out, cold moving in

Have your coats and jackets ready for this week!
Much cooler weather has arrived for Monday with sunshine returning.
By Davis Wells
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sunday brought us light rainfall with occasional gusty winds. Quite a few trees lost many leaves today thanks to the rain and wind gusts.

Sunday night: Temperatures are going to drop below freezing for most near 30 degrees with skies remaining cloudy. As this system continues pushing out of the area, any leftover moisture on elevated surfaces could freeze including bridges and overpasses. If you have any travel to do before sunrise on Monday, be cautious driving through these areas.

Temperatures will drop below freezing in several areas Sunday night. Some elevated freezing is...
Temperatures will drop below freezing in several areas Sunday night. Some elevated freezing is possible especially on bridges and overpasses before sunrise Monday.(Davis Wells)

Monday: Temperatures will be below normal for this time of year with a high temperature in the low to mid-40s. The sunshine will return for the entire viewing area with clear skies.

Monday night: The clear skies will allow the temperatures overnight into Tuesday to drop into the low to mid-20s. Coats and jackets will be needed for Tuesday morning as you head out the door, especially for the kids!

Tuesday morning temperatures will be quite chilly for most. Be sure to grab your coat or...
Tuesday morning temperatures will be quite chilly for most. Be sure to grab your coat or jacket before heading out the door!(Davis Wells)

