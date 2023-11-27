Sports Connection 11-26-23: Barren County Trojans and Warren East Lady Raiders

Sports Connection 11-26-23: First segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb breakdown the semifinals matchups of the high school football playoffs and the regular season finale for the WKU Hilltoppers. Then they preview the upcoming high school basketball season with Barren County Trojans head coach Warren Cunningham, with senior forwards Mason Bunch and Graham Hall. Later they talk to Warren East Lady Raiders’ head coach Jenny Neville with senior forward RaeEllen Jones and junior guard Sam Carver.

Sports Connection 11-26-23: Barren County Trojans Boys basketball

Sports Connection 11-26-23: Warren East Lady Raiders Basketball

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.