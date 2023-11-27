Sports Connection 11-26-23: Barren County Trojans and Warren East Lady Raiders

Sports Connection First Segment
By Kaden Gaylord-Day
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Sports Connection 11-26-23: First segment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb breakdown the semifinals matchups of the high school football playoffs and the regular season finale for the WKU Hilltoppers. Then they preview the upcoming high school basketball season with Barren County Trojans head coach Warren Cunningham, with senior forwards Mason Bunch and Graham Hall. Later they talk to Warren East Lady Raiders’ head coach Jenny Neville with senior forward RaeEllen Jones and junior guard Sam Carver.

Sports Connection 11-26-23: Barren County Trojans Boys basketball
Sports Connection 11-26-23: Warren East Lady Raiders Basketball

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
Multiple agencies respond to I-65 crash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
BGPD, BGFD respond to a vehicle crashing into a building on Russellville Road.
BGPD respond to vehicle crash at America’s Car Mart on Russellville Road
Kentucky woman battling cancer is searching for her stem cell match

Latest News

WKU Soccer signs 9 for 2024
WKU beats FIU in regular season finale
WKU beats FIU in regular season finale
Sports Connection 11-26-23: Barren County Trojans Boys basketball
Sports Connection 11-26-23: Barren County Trojans Boys basketball
Sports Connection 11-26-23: Warren East Lady Raiders Basketball
Sports Connection 11-26-23: Warren East Lady Raiders Basketball