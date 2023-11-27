Sports Connection 11-26-23: Barren County Trojans and Warren East Lady Raiders
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kaden Gaylord-Day and Brian Webb breakdown the semifinals matchups of the high school football playoffs and the regular season finale for the WKU Hilltoppers. Then they preview the upcoming high school basketball season with Barren County Trojans head coach Warren Cunningham, with senior forwards Mason Bunch and Graham Hall. Later they talk to Warren East Lady Raiders’ head coach Jenny Neville with senior forward RaeEllen Jones and junior guard Sam Carver.
