Two arrested after fleeing scene in police cruiser

Police respond.
Police respond.(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and woman were arrested Monday morning after they stole a police cruiser while officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Sunday.

The incident happened on Creason Lane around 7:15 p.m.

Police said they made contact with the man that had the warrant, was able to place him into cuffs and into the police cruiser.

While the officer was arresting the man, the department reported that a woman got into the driver’s seat of the cruiser and began driving.

The officer tried to regain control of the vehicle, and the woman began accelerating towards the officer.

Shots were fired into the vehicle, but the man and woman were able to escape in the cruiser.

The police car was later found on Marshall Ridge Road.

Around 3:19 a.m. Monday morning the two were located and taken into custody without injury, according to Greensburg Police Chief Josh Judd.

Judd said the Kentucky State Police will be conducting the officer involved shooting investigation and more details will be released by KSP at a later time.

