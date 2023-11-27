WKU defensive back Upton Stout enters the transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s that time of the year where the transfer portal takes center stage and we already have the first huge piece of the Hilltoppers to enter. WKU star defensive back Upton Stout has entered the transfer portal according to 24/7 sports.

Stout has been huge piece of the WKU defense for the past two seasons after he transferred in from North Texas.

This year he has 29 total tackles with 8 pass breakups, one interception that was returned for a touchdown and a scoop and score last week against FIU. Stout had to miss five games this season due to injury before returning for the final home game of the season against Sam Houston State.

Stout made an instant impact during his first season at WKU, starting 11 games and playing in all 14. In his first game in a Hilltopper uniform, he returned an interception 34 yards for a touchdown. That game set the precedent of what was to be expected from the Houston, Texas native.

Stout finished last season tied for leading the team in interceptions with four and was sixth in tackles with 44.

Overall, he’s had 73 tackles, 15 pass deflections, five interceptions and multiple defensive touchdowns during his time in a Hilltopper uniform.

