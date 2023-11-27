WKU Soccer signs 9 for 2024

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Soccer head coach Jason Neidell and his staff have signed nine new Lady Toppers for the 2024 season.

The class includes Ashton Lynam, Rian Moore, Maggie Morris, Emrie Springs, Sydney Strassemeier, Ariyana Traylor, Alyvia Walls, Abby Wiedermann and Hallie Wolpert.

“We are excited about this big class of 2024 recruits,” said Neidell. “We have addressed all positional needs with players who are both athletic and technically proficient. In addition to solidifying our back line to replace two graduating starting defenders, we have improved our attacking presence with players who can unlock defenses in a variety of ways. Above all else, these players fit our program culturally and athletically, and we look forward to the competitive edge that they will bring to our program.”

The 2024 class includes two from Kentucky, two from Missouri, two from Florida, one from Illinois, one from Tennessee and one from Georgia.

“I would like to thank our assistant coaches, Grant Williams and Seth Junion, for their tireless efforts on the recruiting trail in putting together this amazing class, as well as our support staff who are essential in our recruiting process,” said Neidell.

Ashton Lynam

Henderson | Henderson High School | Forward/Midfielder | 5′5″

Lynam finished an impressive career at Henderson High School, scoring 142 goals and notching 49 assists for a total of 333 points while starting in every game she played (82 total).

She was just the second player at Henderson High School to score 100+ career goals.

Lynam was named to the All-District team all four years and to the All-Region team in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

In 2022 and 2023, she was tabbed to the All-State First Team and earned Second Team honors in 2021.

Also at the state level, Lynam was named to the KHSAA All-Tournament Team in 2021 and 2023.

Lynam was also named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region team in 2023.

Lynam led Henderson to district championships all four years, region championships in 2021, 2022, and 2023, KHSAA Sweet 16 in 2021, 2022 and 2023, KHSAA elite eight in 2021 and 2023 and the school’s first semifinals appearance in 2021.

At the club level, Lynam played with Indiana Fire Academy South for seven years.

She and the team were Indiana State Cup finalists in 2021. She also played with FC Spirit in the WPSL.

In the classroom, Lynam was named to the All-State Academic Team in 2022 and earned All-District Academic honors all four years of high school.

Lynam will be joining the team in the spring of 2024 as an early enrollee.

Rian Moore

Quincy, Illinois | Quincy Senior High School | Defender | 5′3″

Moore was a varsity starter at Quincy Senior for four years where she was named to the Western Big 6 All-Conference First Team as a sophomore and junior and Second Team as a freshman.

She was also named to the All-Sectional team as a freshman, sophomore and junior and named the Top Midfielder those same years.

She led Quincy Senior to a Western Big 6 championship in 2022 and an appearance in the region finals in 2023.

At the club level, Moore played with Lou Fusz Athletic (GA 06) for three years and the Quincy United Soccer Club (QUSC Black 06) for seven years.

She led her club team to a national tournament appearance in 2022 and 2023, making it to the quarterfinals in 2023. She also was a member of the Missouri Olympic Development Program in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and was selected for regional camp in 2020 and 2021.

Maggie Morris

Bowling Green | Bowling Green High School | Midfielder/Defender | 5′9″

A product of Bowling Green High School, Morris will come to The Hill highly decorated.

She led the Purples to region championships in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and the KHSAA elite eight in 2022 and 2023.

During that time, Morris was named to the All-State First Team in 2022 and 2023 and the Second Team in 2021.

She was also named to the All-State Tournament Team in 2023.

She was named the Region Most Valuable Player in 2021 and 2023 and the Region Player of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

She played 87 games, started in 85, scored 60 goals and recorded 20 assists in her high school career.

At the club level, Morris played for the Nashville United Soccer Academy most recently (2022-24) and previously played for the Tennessee United Soccer Academy (2018-22).

In 2023, she led her team to a regional final and helped the team qualify for the national league.

In the national league, she scored 11 goals and had eight assists.

Overall, she scored 18 goals and had 19 assists. She also played with the Kentucky and Tennessee Olympic Development Program.

In the classroom, Morris has maintained a 4.00 grade point average and is on the All-A Honor Roll.

She earned All-Academic Team honors in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Emrie Springs

Gallatin, Tennessee | Station Camp High School | Forward | 5′8″

Springs led Station Camp High School to District championships in 2022 and 2023, a Region championship in 2023 and a third place finish in the state tournament in 2023.

During her time in high school, Springs was named All-District in 2020 and 2022, Offensive MVP in 2023, All-County in 2020 and 2022 and All-State in 2023.

At the club level, Springs played for Tennessee Soccer Club for four years.

She led the team to playoffs qualifications twice during her time with the team.

Sydney Strassemeier

Ofallon, Missouri | Liberty High School | Goalkeeper | 5′8″

Strassemeier led Liberty High School to a district championship in 2023.

She was named All-Conference Second Team in 2022 and 2023.

The keeper had a career save percentage of 0.67 in high school while earning 24 career clean sheets, which is a school record.

At the club level, Strassemeier played with the Missouri Rush in the ECNL for four years.

During that time, the club was undefeated in SLYSA and won the regional league in 2022.

In the classroom, Strassemeier was named to the All-Academic Team in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

She was also named to the Honor Roll every year.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and was treasurer of the student council for two years.

Ariyana Traylor

Alpharetta, Georgia | Alpharetta High School | Defender | 5′11″

While at Denmark High School, Traylor led her team to a perfect 18-0 record on the season as a sophomore. She was named Rookie of the Year the previous year.

She played in 31 games, started in 25, scored five goals and notched two assists during her high school career.

At the club level, Traylor played with UFA in the ECNL.

Her team made it to nationals the last three years. Traylor was a starter with the team the last five years.

Alyvia Walls

St. Petersburg, Florida | Northside Christian School | Midfielder | 5′6″

Walls started in every game she played in high school while scoring 43 goals and recording 31 assists.

She was a team captain in 2023.

She was named Player of the Match six times during her high school career.

She was the highest goal scorer on her team and had the most assists in the county.

She led her team to a district championship in 2021.

At the club level, Walls played with the West Florida Flames for three years.

The team qualified for DPL nationals three times and USYS regionals twice.

They were also State Cup finalist in 2022.

The team were Florida DPL conference champs twice and summit champs once.

Walls was named to the DPL All-Stars. In her time with the club, she scored 82 goals, recorded 68 assists and played in 90 games.

Abby Wiedermann

St. Louis, Missouri | Oakville Senior High School | Defender | 5′6″

Wiedermann was named Defender of the Year three times in high school while also being named All-District and All-Conference First Team.

She was named a team captain as a junior and had led the team to a tournament championship (Blue Cat Cup), second place finish in district and third place finish in Yellow Pool Conference.

In three years, she has played in 60 games and started in 48. She has led the defense to 27 shutouts.

At the club level, Wiedermann plays with Lou Fusz girls academy.

The team is currently undefeated and has had two runs in nationals during her time with the team, including a quarterfinals appearance last summer.

She is also a captain of that squad.

In the classroom, she is an Honor Roll student and is the president of FCCLA.

Hallie Wolpert

Lithia, Florida | Newsome High School | Forward | 5′5″

Wolpert had led Newcome High School to district titles in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and Western Region championships in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

She was named the team’s MVP in 2022 and the team’s offensive MVP in 2023.

She was also tabbed All-County First Team in 2022 and 2023 and Player of the Year in 2023 (Prime Time Preps).

She was named Player of the Week three times during her high school career. She has played in 52 games in three years.

At the club level, Wolpert plays with the West Florida Flames.

She previously played with Florida Premier Futbol Club and Tampa Bay United.

She also played with the Florida ODP in 2016 and 2017.

She was selected to play with Team USA in the Danone Nations Cup in Spain in 2019.

In the classroom, Wolpert is an Honor Roll student.

She is a member of the National Honor Society and the Latin Honor Society.

She also plays varsity flag football at her high school and led the team to the state championship.

