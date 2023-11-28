Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:15 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Much of the northern tier of the country will experience warmer than normal temperatures this...
What to expect this winter season
BGPD, BGFD respond to a vehicle crashing into a building on Russellville Road.
BGPD respond to vehicle crash at America’s Car Mart on Russellville Road
Police respond.
Two arrested after fleeing scene in police cruiser
Accident
Multiple agencies respond to I-65 crash
Terry Jackson
Man charged for prescription pills distribution in Allen County